WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The search is on for a man wanted for murder in Tennessee and for a double homicide in Polk County.

Stanley Eric Mossburg, 35, who also goes by the nickname "Woo Woo," last was seen driving a stolen 2013 black Hyundai Tuscon with Florida tag D5BPK, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The car last was seen in the area of 17th Street NE and Dundee Road.

Mossburg is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to detail more information about the case and the person deputies are looking for later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

