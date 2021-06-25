Deputies: 9 people arrested in Polk County drug bust

Deputies say they investigated a suspicious package at a shipping facility.

Nine people are behind bars after deputies say on Wednesday they discovered a suspicious package at a shipping facility.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the contents of the package led to the arrests of Stacy Nylen, 41, Shawn Sutter, 41, David King, 40, Shaun Lehoe, 42, Jorge Reyes, 61, James Hall, 47, Mallory Hertweck, 34, Julio Calderon Hernandez, 32, and Diana Salas Patino, 30.

The sheriff's office says the package contained around 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 417 grams of oxycodone, four firearms, a GMC Canyon and $62,300.

The package was scheduled to be delivered to a home in Winter Haven, according to investigators. That's where they say Nylen and Sutter were arrested. King, Lehoe and Hall were arrested after meeting with undercover detectives to buy large amounts of the methamphetamine. Detectives say they then arranged a delivery with Salas Patino who lived in Atlanta, Georgia.

Salas Patino was arrested with Hernandez when the two met with undercover detectives in Lakeland.

"What started as a simple call about a suspicious package two days ago, ended with some seriously bad drugs taken off the streets, and nine drug dealers behind bars," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "These are people who profit from making drugs available to the children of our community, as well as many loved-ones who are battling severe addictions."

The people arrested face trafficking and drug charges.