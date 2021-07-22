Polk Sheriff: 32 charged in $283,000 drug trafficking bust

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to reveal details about the bust Thursday afternoon.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is set to release more information about a more than $283,000 drug trafficking bust that left 32 people facing charges.

Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Initial information released by the sheriff's office shows the bust of drugs like marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines and ecstacy took place in the Lake Wales area.

The 32 people said to be involved in the drug trafficking operation face a total of 301 felonies and 134 misdemeanors. According to the sheriff's office, the group was attempting to traffic drugs with a total street value of $283,820.

"Three of the suspects told detectives they receive government assistance," a press release read.