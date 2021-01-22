Polk County elementary school employees help family recover from house fire

Jesse Keen Elementary staff members are turning to the public for assistance.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at a local Polk County elementary school came together to help a family heal, after hearing that a fire partially destroyed their home.

According to Polk County Public Schools, the student's family lost their kitchen, dining room, and several of their belongings to the flames.

Staff members at Jesse Keen Elementary helped remove damaged drywall, wash clothes, and salvage as many things as they could. They were also able to collect cleaning supplies, clothing, food and cash, the school says.

However, the house is still in desperate need of repair, and the school is asking the community for help. Nancy Pereyra-Vargas, a teacher of one of the children, created a GoFundme to help.

“They currently do not have running water, electricity or nourishment,” Pereyra-Vargas said. “They need a roof over their heads, where they can be warm and cozy together. I hope that this campaign will gain the community’s interest in helping the family rebuild their home and recover.”

She hopes to raise $15,000 to pay for the reconstruction of the family's kitchen.