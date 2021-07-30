Polk County extending rental assistance program deadline

People struggling to pay bills now have until Aug. 13 to apply for the program.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you're struggling to pay rent in Polk County, you now have more time to reach out for help.

The county is extending its rental and utilities assistance program application deadline through Aug 13.

Earlier this year, the board allocated $17 million for the program to be given on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs outs.

With this funding, those in need can receive up to $12,000 in assistance that is paid directly to landlords, property management, and utility companies on your behalf.

Applicants must be past due on rent or utilities at the time of their application.

To learn if you're eligible and to apply for the program, click here.

This comes one day after the Biden administration announced the nationwide ban on evictions will expire on Saturday.

While the White House said the president would have liked to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, his hands are tied.

"President Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability,” the White House said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available.”

The moratorium was put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.