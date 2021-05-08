Polk County extends rental assistance program deadline

Those struggling to pay bills now have until Sept. 30 to apply for the program.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you're having a hard time coming up with money for rent in Polk County, you now have even more time to reach out for help.

The county is extending its Rental and Utilities Assistance program application deadline once again, this time until Sept. 30.

Earlier this year, the board allocated $17 million for the program to be given on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.

With this funding, those in need can receive up to $12,000 in assistance that is paid directly to landlords, property management, and utility companies on your behalf.

Applicants must be past due on rent or utilities at the time of their application.

To learn if you're eligible and to apply for the program, click here.

This comes one day after the Biden administration announced the nationwide ban on evictions will expire on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new ban on evictions for most of the US that will last until Oct. 3.