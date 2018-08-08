POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A week after county school bus drivers voiced their concerns to a meeting of school board members, Polk County Public Schools said it was expecting traffic delays because of a driver shortage.

During a July 31 school board meeting, board member Billy Townsend said the district is short 40 bus drivers.

The district said it is actively recruiting and training drivers, but delays are expected during the first few weeks of school. School resumes on Monday, Aug. 13.

The district is encouraging parents to take their children to and from school if possible. Parents can also find bus delay information here.

Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver or attendant can visit polk-fl.net/employment or call (863) 534-7300.

