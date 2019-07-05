POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A day after the release of a report detailing the deadly fire in which a 76-year-old woman died, the Polk County fire chief has agreed to retire.

Anthony P. Stravino is expected to retire by the end of the month, officials announced during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The exhaustive report released Monday detailing the deadly fire laid out 24 key findings for improved service. One of the findings found that a computer with vital rescue information was down and such information never was communicated verbally to firefighters. A working computer is not mandatory equipment.

Among the 24 findings in the post-incident analysis released by Emergency Services Consulting International, a third-party tasked with reviewing Polk County Fire Rescue's response, five were considered the most important.

