Polk County fire crews battling 70-acre wildfire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service (FFS) and Polk County Fire Rescue are currently battling a 70-acre wildfire.
According to FFS, the "Tiger Lake" fire is 70 percent contained at this time.
Crews are currently working to protect structures and install containment lines to help stop the spread. In the video, shared by FFS, you can see some firefighters battling flames close to someone's property.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Earlier today, Polk County Fire Rescue reminded residents that the county is still under a burn ban, saying it wants to avoid a situation similar to the wildfire that broke out in the Panhandle.
"Several communities in the Florida panhandle have been evacuated due to wildfires threatening their homes and businesses. We would like to avoid a situation like this from occurring here," the department wrote on Facebook.
The department is referencing the wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle, forcing more than 1,100 people from their homes, according to The Weather Channel.
The department reported today's fire danger index was high.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's what's opening in Tampa Bay
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- When is Florida's disaster tax holiday?
- When can we get haircuts? Florida's governor wants to 'safely' reopen barbershops and hair salons
- Buying flowers for Mother's Day? Make sure mom gets what you paid for!
- It's Hurricane Preparedness Week: Are you ready for this season?
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter