Polk County fire crews battling 70-acre wildfire

The Florida Forest Service in Lakeland says the fire is about 70 percent contained.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service (FFS) and Polk County Fire Rescue are currently battling a 70-acre wildfire.

According to FFS, the "Tiger Lake" fire is 70 percent contained at this time.

Crews are currently working to protect structures and install containment lines to help stop the spread. In the video, shared by FFS, you can see some firefighters battling flames close to someone's property.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Earlier today, Polk County Fire Rescue reminded residents that the county is still under a burn ban, saying it wants to avoid a situation similar to the wildfire that broke out in the Panhandle.

"Several communities in the Florida panhandle have been evacuated due to wildfires threatening their homes and businesses. We would like to avoid a situation like this from occurring here," the department wrote on Facebook.

The department is referencing the wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle, forcing more than 1,100 people from their homes, according to The Weather Channel.

The department reported today's fire danger index was high.

