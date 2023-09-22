Polk County Fire Rescue promotes safe haven for newborns with new stickers

​Hospital emergency rooms, fire rescue stations and emergency medical service stations are all considered Safe Haven locations.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue teamed up with A Safe Haven for Newborns foundation to encourage the safe harboring of babies throughout the county.

To help get the information out that every fire station is a designated Safe Haven location where newborn babies can be dropped off, stickers were plastered on the fire department's vehicles traveling that hit the roads every day.

"The stickers serve as a reminder to the residents and visitors throughout Polk County that Polk County Fire Rescue is always here to help," the agency explains in a news release.

The idea to work with the foundation was sparked after newborns were abandoned in the county at two different times. And according to A Safe Haven for Newborns website, there have been ten newborn incidents reported in the Sunshine State so far this year – eight of them involving newborns successfully surrendered to designated locations.

“Unsafe newborn abandonment is a very serious and potentially deadly issue that can be prevented with the correct measures and education in place,” Fire Chief Hezedean Smith, D.M, said in a statement. “Polk County Fire Rescue is honored to collaborate with A Safe Haven for Newborns to ensure that effective and safe measures are in place for anyone who may find themselves in a difficult situation.

"Our partnership aims to offer the best and most secure options available for the well-being of all involved.”

Hospital emergency rooms, fire rescue stations and emergency medical service stations are all considered Safe Haven locations. Parents can take their newborns to any PCFR station "instead of leaving them somewhere unsafe or doing something they may regret later."

The baby has to be directly given to a worker or employee at the location to make sure they will be safe.

For more information or to get in touch with the foundation, visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.com or call 877-767-2229.