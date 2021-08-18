Polk County Fire Rescue official dies after battle with cancer

The public information officer died Aug. 13 after battling colon cancer since 2016.

LAKELAND, Fla — Many Polk County community members are mourning after the death of a Polk County Fire Rescue official who battled cancer for the last few years.

The Fire Department's public information officer, Chris Jonckheer, died after an almost five-year battle with colon cancer. He was 38 years old, his wife Susan Jonckheer tells 10 Tampa Bay.

Susan said her husband was the hardest worker in the room.

"He was funny, a great storyteller, and always willing to help," Susan Jonckheer said.

Chris Jonckheer was so hard-working that he continued to work through his cancer diagnosis.

Through his battle with cancer, his wife said he was always so positive, strong and had a fighting spirit. He had a solid support system from his family throughout his entire diagnosis.

"So many people couldn't tell he was undergoing treatment because he continued to work and give his job 100 percent," Susan Jonckheer said.

Polk County Fire Rescue released a statement Friday after his death:

"Chris Jonckheer, who was a valuable member of our department, served as Polk Fire's public information officer. He died today following a long battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed."

Polk County Communications said the Communications and Fire Rescue teams and devastated by the loss of their dear friend and colleague.

Chris Jonckheer leaves behind many family members including his wife and 2-year-old daughter.