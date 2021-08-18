Polk County Fire Rescue official dies after battle with cancer

LAKELAND, Fla — Many Polk County community members are mourning after the death of a Polk County Fire Rescue official who battled cancer for the last few years.
The Fire Department's public information officer, Chris Jonckheer, died after an almost five-year battle with colon cancer. He was 38 years old, his wife Susan Jonckheer tells 10 Tampa Bay.
Susan said her husband was the hardest worker in the room.
"He was funny, a great storyteller, and always willing to help," Susan Jonckheer said.
Chris Jonckheer was so hard-working that he continued to work through his cancer diagnosis.
Through his battle with cancer, his wife said he was always so positive, strong and had a fighting spirit. He had a solid support system from his family throughout his entire diagnosis.
"So many people couldn't tell he was undergoing treatment because he continued to work and give his job 100 percent," Susan Jonckheer said.
Polk County Fire Rescue released a statement Friday after his death:
"Chris Jonckheer, who was a valuable member of our department, served as Polk Fire's public information officer. He died today following a long battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed."
Polk County Communications said the Communications and Fire Rescue teams and devastated by the loss of their dear friend and colleague.
Chris Jonckheer leaves behind many family members including his wife and 2-year-old daughter.
There will be a memorial service held in Miami on Saturday with his family and friends. The Polk County memorial service will be with Fire Rescue Honors at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Village Church of God, followed by a small reception with his family at the church following the service.
