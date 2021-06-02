Man killed in Polk County house fire

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue says a 61-year-old man is dead Wednesday following an early morning house fire.
Firefighters say they responded to a fire at a duplex apartment just after 5 a.m. on Granada Road near Florida Drive in Auburndale.
The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the man's death are still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
