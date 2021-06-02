x
Man killed in Polk County house fire

Firefighters said they responded to a house fire just after 5 a.m. on Granada Road in Auburndale.
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue says a 61-year-old man is dead Wednesday following an early morning house fire.

Firefighters say they responded to a fire at a duplex apartment just after 5 a.m. on Granada Road near Florida Drive in Auburndale.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the man's death are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

