WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — They say "finders keepers," but it appears this guy knew he totally was in the wrong.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the man caught on surveillance video swiping a mother's purse after it fell from her cart.

It happened around 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Green's Market on Avenue G.

Deputies say the woman's child had the purse in her hands and suddenly dropped it. The woman had no idea: She was seen checking out packages of meat, counting them up and pulling the cart away.

Not long thereafter, surveillance video shows the man notices the purse on the floor and picks it up. He looks around and appears to open it, placing something in his pocket.

The man ended up paying for his items and left the purse with the store's staff, apparently without its cash, deputies say. The woman told the sheriff's office there "was a good bit of money" missing.

Deputies on Wednesday asked the public to help identify the man, whose face was clearly caught on video, and they say he's been identified.

More information is expected as the investigation continues.

