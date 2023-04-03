At least 1 person dead, multiple injured after semi vs bus crash in Fort Meade, deputies say

The roadway will be closed "until further notice," meaning drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

FORT MEADE, Fla. — At least one person is dead and multiple others are injured following a crash between a semi-tanker truck and a transport bus, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened early Monday on U.S. Highway 98 East at Adams Road in Fort Meade. A semi-tanker truck and a white grove worker transport bus were involved in the crash.

Deputies said at least one person died in the crash, and more people are injured.

The sheriff's office said there were 38 people on the bus at the time of the crash. The person who died was on the bus. Four people were "trauma alerted" to Lakeland Regional Hospital, and four other people were taken to Sebring Hospital.

The semi-tanker driver was also reportedly injured and was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center.