Refuse reprieve: Polk County keeps contract with garbage hauler after service improvements

The county wants FCC Environmental Services to provided updated statistics about its work every few weeks.

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County has decided not to kick one of its main trash haulers to the curb. At least for now.

Thirty days ago, Polk commissioners gave FCC Environmental Services an ultimatum to clean up its garbage collection services or risk losing its contract.

“Have we done better in the past four weeks? Yes,” said FCC’s new manager, Jim Suter. “Can we do even better? Yes. Are we committed to doing better? Absolutely.”

Commissioners heard a report from FCC’s new management Tuesday team showing big improvements in the past four weeks. They’ve added more drivers and more trucks. There’s been lower absenteeism.

Overall, far fewer complaints too — 664 in January, compared with 1,710 the month before.

“And 664 is absolutely not the number we’re looking for,” said Suter, “But it’s a good first step as far as I’m concerned.”

“They’re less. I’m patting you on the back. They’re less,” said Commissioner Rick Wilson, “But, you know, we’re gonna be looking and listening.”

FCC said it’s also continuing to work on upgrades to its technology. They said Computer software design to improve efficiency along residential routes is only working in about 40 percent of its trucks.

The improvement was enough to keep FCC’s contract alive, but commissioners remained skeptical. They questioned whether staffing levels would remain higher.

They’d like to see even fewer complaints. And there was concern FCC’s new contract with neighboring Hillsborough County might tax the company’s resources in Polk.

“Now that you’ve started in Hillsborough County, I don’t know how big that contract is,” Commissioner Neil Combee said.

“It’s a big contract, but we still have three of their drivers here at this point. We’re not gonna leave it high and dry as we bring in these other folks and assimilate them into our structures,” Suter replied.

For now, FCC said it would also keep collecting trash on Saturdays in spots drivers might have missed earlier in the week rather than waiting until the following Monday.

Polk County has also launched a self-service option for frustrated customers.

“So, we have a process in place for self-haul if they don’t do their jobs,” said Polk County Manager William Beasley.

FCC is by no means off the hook. Polk commissioners said they want updated statistics emailed to them every couple of weeks, and a full presentation submitted by the company every 30 days until they’re certain these improvements aren’t just temporary.