Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to hold press conference on drive-by shooting where teens were hit

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has something to say about a drive-by shooting where two teens were hit.
Judd is set to speak about the incident at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.
The sheriff's office said the shooting happened Wednesday in unincorporated
Winter Haven.
The sheriff's office did not say what condition the teens were in.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
What other people are reading right now:
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter