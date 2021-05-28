Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to hold press conference on drive-by shooting where teens were hit

The sheriff's office did not say what condition the teens were in.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has something to say about a drive-by shooting where two teens were hit.

Judd is set to speak about the incident at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened Wednesday in unincorporated

Winter Haven.

