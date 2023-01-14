Deputies: 3 arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Polk County

"The fleeing suspects ran through a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue and caused a fatal crash," authorities wrote.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase caused a deadly crash in Polk County after the Sheriff's Office says three felons tried to run from deputies.

Deputies said the crash happened after three people at a house party in Davenport side-swiping a stolen late-model range rover into a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the chase went from Polk County into Osceola County.

"The fleeing suspects ran through a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue and caused a fatal crash," authorities wrote. "The suspects immediately attempted to flee from the crash scene on foot, but three suspects were apprehended."

The sheriff's office said there was at least one assault rifle inside the stolen SUV.