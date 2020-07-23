x
3 injured in Polk County hit-and-run crash

LOUGHMAN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened at a gated community Wednesday night.

Deputies said a driver hit three people who were walking in the Cypress Point subdivision. Investigators said after the crash, the car drove away. 

Deputies said they don't have information about the car or the people who were hit at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

