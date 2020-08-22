Homeowner shoots, kills burglar in Polk County, sheriff's office says

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A person who tried breaking into someone's home was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
It happened early Saturday morning on Ellie Road in Auburndale.
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more details around 9:30 a.m.
- Tropical Storm Laura could become hurricane despite disorganization; track moves away from Florida
- Tropical Storm Marco gets a little stronger as it nears Cozumel
- Here's where to get sandbags around Tampa Bay
- Plasma might not be as effective at treating COVID-19 as initially thought
- Race and Money: The wage gap between Black families and white families in Tampa Bay
- Coronavirus pandemic could slow disaster crew response time, so they're asking you to be prepared
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter