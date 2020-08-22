x
Polk County

Homeowner shoots, kills burglar in Polk County, sheriff's office says

More information is expected later.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights at night, stock image.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A person who tried breaking into someone's home was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened early Saturday morning on Ellie Road in Auburndale.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more details around 9:30 a.m.

