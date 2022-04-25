2 people hurt in Polk County crash

A truck involved in the crash spilled fuel and oil, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hurt early Monday morning when they crashed into each other on a rural stretch of roadway.

A 24-year-old woman from Kissimmee was heading south just before 5 a.m. on State Road 33 near Van Fleet Road while, at the same time, a tractor-trailer truck was heading north, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers say the woman somehow lost control of her car, crossed the centerline and crashed nearly head-on with the truck, which was driven by a 40-year-old Tampa man. The car spun around while the truck came to a rest on the road, spilling fuel and oil, FHP says.