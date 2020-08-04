POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men in the Polk County Jail have been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate.

The sheriff's office said Shawn Holliday Jr., 30, suffered severe trauma to his head and died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The two men charged with his murder are Brett Crosby, 20, and Christopher Jackson, 41.

The sheriff's office said a fight happened in a maximum-security dorm for violent inmates. Based on interviews with other inmates and personnel in the area at the time, detention deputies saw three inmates fighting and ran to break-up the fight. When the deputies got closer to the fight, they said Crosby was stomping on Holliday's head, who was lying on the floor.

When Holliday was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, medical staff found he had a severe brain injury.

Inmates told deputies that the fight was about Holliday owing food to Crosby. The sheriff's office said the fight with Crosby, Holliday and Jackson started on the second-floor walkway of the jail dorms.

Crosby has been in jail since September 2018 with charges for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and violation of probation, among other charges.

Jackson has been in jail since April 2018 on robbery and burglary with battery charges.

Holliday was arrested March 30, 2020, and charged with burglary and tampering with a witness.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the fight is ongoing.

