Semi crash along I-4 in Polk County causing traffic delays

Few details are available about the crash.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and a car early Friday morning is causing delays along Interstate 4 near Lake Alfred in Polk County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Eastbound lanes are blocked and westbound lanes are also impacted as crews work on clearing the crash, traffic cameras show.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.