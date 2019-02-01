The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation involving a train.

The train is blocking four railroad crossings Wednesday morning along Highway 92, the sheriff’s office said.

The following railroad crossings will be closed for several hours in Lakeland:

Fairway Avenue

Combee Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Reynolds Road

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Wednesday morning.

