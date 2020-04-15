LAKELAND, Fla. — Just three weeks after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times, K-9 Vise is back on the job at the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened when deputies responded to a home in Lakeland on March 30. A man had broken in and barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a knife.

Thankfully, the people inside the were able to get out and call 911.

The sheriff's office says Vise underwent emergency surgery that day after suffering nine stab wounds and an arterial bleed. He received numerous stitches. Soon after, veterinarians said he was expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Grady Judd said on Facebook: “These deputies and the canine risked their lives to get an armed and dangerous, drug-induced suspect out of the victims' house."

Two other deputies involved weren't seriously hurt.

