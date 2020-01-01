LAKELAND, Fla. — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Lakeland.

Police say Frank McConnell was walking out of the parking lot of the Central Park Plaza around 7 p.m. Dec. 30, pushing a walker. At the same time, Timothy Hamp, 74, was driving a Chevrolet truck eastbound on Ariana Street in front of the plaza.

Officers say McConnell walked into the path of the truck and was hit. Police say the road wasn't marked for foot traffic.

Lakeland police said Hamp remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

McConnell was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the crash is still being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553.

