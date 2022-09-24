Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday

In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, the county is taking a precaution.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county.

The sites include:

Circle B Bar Reserve,

Crooked Lake Prairie,

Crooked Lake Sandhill,

Gator Creek Reserve

Hickory Lake Scrub

Lakeland Highlands Scrub

Marshall Hampton Reserve

North Walk-in-Water Creek

Peace River Hammock

Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve

Alafia Reserve

SUMICA.

The county says in a news release that the sites will remain closed until further notice.

It was also noted that all Polk County campgrounds will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Bone Valley ATV Park will be closed Monday, and all youth and adult league activities are canceled effective Monday night and will also remain so until further notice.