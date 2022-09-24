Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county.
The sites include:
- Circle B Bar Reserve,
- Crooked Lake Prairie,
- Crooked Lake Sandhill,
- Gator Creek Reserve
- Hickory Lake Scrub
- Lakeland Highlands Scrub
- Marshall Hampton Reserve
- North Walk-in-Water Creek
- Peace River Hammock
- Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve
- Alafia Reserve
- SUMICA.
The county says in a news release that the sites will remain closed until further notice.
RELATED: LIVE: Tropical Storm Ian tracking west across Caribbean, forecast to be major hurricane approaching Florida
It was also noted that all Polk County campgrounds will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Bone Valley ATV Park will be closed Monday, and all youth and adult league activities are canceled effective Monday night and will also remain so until further notice.
Please contact Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at (863) 534-7377 if you have questions about these closures.