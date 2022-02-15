Local state of emergency declared in Polk County as missed trash piles up

The missed collection of trash endangers "the public health, safety and welfare of Polk residents," the county said in a statement.

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County leaders declared a local state of emergency amid ongoing issues related to the infrequent pickup of residential trash.

In a news release, the county said the missed collections "endanger the public health, safety and welfare of Polk residents."

FCC Environmental Services was given an ultimatum earlier in January to clean up its garbage collection services or risk losing its contract. The county said it received 1,710 complaints in December, which fell to 644 in January — still a high number that FCC manager Jim Suter admitted "is absolutely not the number we're looking for."

The ongoing issue seemingly has reached a sort of breaking point for the local state of emergency to be declared by a unanimous vote by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

It allows County Manager Bill Beasley to do the following, according to the news release:

Utilize all available resources of the county government as reasonably necessary to cope with the emergency;

Make provisions for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing and the emergency warehousing of materials;

Acquire merchandise, equipment, vehicles, or property needed to alleviate the emergency.

The declaration also allows the following that would otherwise be governed by law:

Performance of public work and taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community;

Entering into contracts;

Incurring obligations;

Employment of temporary or permanent workers;

Rental equipment;

Acquisition and distribution, with or without compensation, of supplies, materials and facilities;

Appropriation and expenditure of public funds.