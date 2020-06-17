Polk County looking for substitute crossing guards

Anyone interested in being a substitute has to be available to work for one hour in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to fill substitute crossing guard spots.

Anyone interested in being a substitute has to be available to work for one hour in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon in the following areas: Lakeland, Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Davenport.

To apply, those qualified can reach out to a supervisor based on where they live:

Those living in Lakeland, Bartow, or Fort Meade should call Supervisor Heather Strafford at (863) 534-7300 ext. 108.

Those living in Haines City or Davenport.should call Supervisor Courtney Connell at (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

School crossing guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office through funds provided by the Board of County Commissioners.

This program provides crossing guards at selected hazardous crossings to ensure the safety of elementary school children.