A Polk County man is accused of dumping roughly 10,000 gallons of used cooking oil into a vacant lot in Davenport.

Peter Rodriguez, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of commercial dumping.

The massive "oil sludge" was found in the area of Sand Mine Road and highway 27 on adjoining property owned by Walgreens and Duke Energy, according to law enforcement.

Investigators are calling it the largest spill ever found in Polk County.

"Our investigators worked quickly to find out where the oil from the 'Super Spill' came from," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Hazmat tested it and determined it's not hazardous to the public."

Near the scene, deputies found a pump truck with used oil leaking from a drain spout. Investigators say the truck was owned by Brownies Septic and Plumbing and operated by Rodriguez. An affidavit says he admitted to dumping the sludge but claimed he had to do it to keep his job.

Brownies representatives told investigators they weren't sure why the oil would have been dumped in the vacant lot. According to them, it's normally taken to Orlando to be refined and sold.

Rodriguez was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP