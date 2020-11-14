Polk County man accused of leaving deadly crash arrested

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the 28-year-old driver fled over not having a driver's license.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Davenport man has found himself behind bars after causing a deadly crash before leaving the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jose Antonio Perez Jimenez, 28, was driving a truck at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 27 early Saturday morning when he approached a red light. Others stopped for the red light but Jimenez didn't, causing a deadly crash, according to a press release.

Jimenez is accused of crashing into a motorcyclist and throwing them more than 180 feet into the intersection before taking off on foot. The motorcyclist was dead upon the sheriff's office's arrival.

Deputies caught up with Jimenez at his house where he claimed to have left the scene due to not having a driver's license, according to a press release. He now faces one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

