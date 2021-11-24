Polk County man accused of speeding 113 mph down Interstate 4

Cameron Peterson faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man accused of weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of more than 100 mph smelled of alcohol when deputies eventually pulled him over, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Cameron Peterson, a 23-year-old man from Mulberry, was spotted speeding past a marked patrol car around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 4, the agency said in a release. When the deputy caught up to him, the radar reportedly showed he was going 113 mph in a 70-mph zone.

It appeared Peterson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the deputy pulled him over near Kathleen Road, the sheriff's office said. He moved slowly, had to lean on his car to remain standing, spoke with slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, the deputy reported.

In a statement, Sheriff Grady Judd said no one was hurt by Peterson's actions.

"Interstate 4 is dangerous enough without this kind of extraordinarily dangerous driving behavior. It’s a miracle that no one was hurt by his reckless conduct," he said.