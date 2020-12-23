Sheriff Grady Judd to talk about undercover drug investigation

The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in Fort Meade and was conducted by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.

FORT MEADE, Fla. — Twenty people were arrested and one person has a warrant out for their arrest after an undercover investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in Fort Meade and was conducted by the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force. It focused on the illegal sale of cocaine and methamphetamine in the area, deputies said.

The people who were arrested face a total of 36 felonies and 14 misdemeanors. Their combined criminal histories include 168 total felonies and 268 total misdemeanors, the sheriff's office said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to hold a press conference and release more information at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated with new details as they become available.

