WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office recently completed an undercover drug trafficking investigation resulting in seven arrests and dozens of pounds of drugs seized.

The sheriff's office said deputies seized 137 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 kilos (about 11 pounds) of heroin. This is the largest seizure of heroin ever for the sheriff's office, according to a press release.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference about the investigation at 11 a.m. Monday.

"These are extraordinarily dangerous illegal drugs, and, as we have seen, the Mexican drug trade is extremely violent and deadly. Our detectives did an outstanding job of removing these drugs and dealers from causing future misery, violence, and death," Judd said.

