Deputies searching for missing boater last seen in Frostproof lake

Officials say marine units will continue looking for the missing person throughout Sunday night until they are found.

Example video title will go here for this video

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A search is on for a missing boater Sunday night at a lake in Polk County, authorities say.

The sheriff's office said in a news release they are searching Lake Clinch in Frostproof, which is where the missing boater was last seen.

At around 8:20 p.m., the sheriff's office and the Frostproof Fire Department arrived at the lake and immediately deployed boats into the water to look for the boater, deputies say.

Investigators say preliminary information shows there were two boaters on a single watercraft out on the lake. For reasons not yet determined, the watercraft flipped. One person was able to swim safely back to shore. The other, however, is still missing.