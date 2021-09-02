Polk County deputies search for missing Davenport woman

Ashton Leigh Knowles, 27, has blonde hair and blue eyes and is possibly on her burgundy Schwinn bicycle.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 27-year-old woman who deputies say is missing and endangered.

Ashton Leigh Knowles lives on Majesty Drive in Davenport and was last seen between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to investigators.

Deputies say she is 5-foot-8 and weighs 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is possibly on her burgundy Schwinn bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christie at 863-298-6200.