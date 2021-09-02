Polk County deputies search for missing Davenport woman

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 27-year-old woman who deputies say is missing and endangered.
Ashton Leigh Knowles lives on Majesty Drive in Davenport and was last seen between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to investigators.
Deputies say she is 5-foot-8 and weighs 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is possibly on her burgundy Schwinn bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christie at 863-298-6200.
- What to watch as Trump's 2nd impeachment trial kicks off Tuesday
- Founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, dead at 76
- Officers stretched thin when crowds got 'too big' after Bucs win Super Bowl LV
- When will the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship parade be held?
- Will Super Bowl LV lead to a COVID spike? Let's look to the Lightning celebration
- 'Put more of Florida back in Florida:' Nursery owner takes part in NFL Green Week
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter