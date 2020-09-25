x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Polk County

Polk County deputies investigating after body was found

Investigators said the body was found just before 7 a.m. Friday morning in Mulberry.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found.

Investigators said the body was found just before 7 a.m. Friday morning in Mulberry. It was found in the area of Canal Street and Church Avenue.

The sheriff's office said it would release more information when it became available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 