Polk County deputies investigating after body was found

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found.
Investigators said the body was found just before 7 a.m. Friday morning in Mulberry. It was found in the area of Canal Street and Church Avenue.
The sheriff's office said it would release more information when it became available.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- DeSantis wants to ease restaurant restrictions, may override local rules
- $5K reward offered for information in deadly shooting of Florida 3-year-old
- NCAA recommends waving requirements, making all college football teams eligible for bowls in 2020
- FHP: Man installing I-4 roadway marker killed after being hit by car, thrown from overpass
- Retired circus elephants get new home at northeastern Florida refuge
- Rare, 'patternless' rattlesnake found in Florida
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter