Details to be announced on organized retail crime investigation spanning 13 states, including Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody are set to shed light on a "major" organized retail crime investigation Thursday.
According to a press release, the investigation involves people who operated in at least 13 states, including Florida. Thefts documented in the state span 18 judicial circuits and 39 counties.
Their target? An unnamed, large U.S. retailer. All cases are being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
More information is expected to be released during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
