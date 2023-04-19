Polk County passes ordinance banning people from lingering in medians

Failure to comply will result in fines of $25 to $500, and a third offense may result in a penalty of up to 60 days in jail.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Pedestrians will no longer be allowed to linger in street medians after Polk County passed a new ordinance at Wednesday's board meeting.

The ordinate prohibits dangerous uses of public rights-of-way, the county says. Pedestrians will also not be allowed to initiate contact with the occupants of vehicles.

“The intent here is to keep people from standing in Polk County’s medians,” George Lindsey, Chairman of Polk County’s Board of County Commissioners, said in a statement. “This ordinance is intended to decrease the number of fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”