Paramedic arrested, accused of stealing vials of Moderna vaccine

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic is accused of stealing vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to reveal more details about the paramedic's arrest. Fire Chief Robert Weech and Deputy County Manager Joe Halman are scheduled to join Judd for the media briefing.
The paramedic's name was not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
