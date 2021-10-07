33rd Annual Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial Service honors those killed in line of duty

Highlights of the service included a joint agency office processional march, presentation of colors by a joint agency color guard and much more.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office hosted the 33rd Annual Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial Service honoring those who've died in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial in Lakeland Veterans Park.

Family members of fallen officers, representatives from Polk County law enforcement agencies, public service organizations along with state and local government agencies all attended the ceremony.

Highlights of the service included a joint agency office processional march, presentation of colors by a joint agency color guard, roll calls of heroes, a helicopter fly over and much more.