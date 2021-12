It's unclear at this time what caused the plane to go down.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A female pilot has died after her plane went down into Lake Arietta on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Winter Haven Airport confirmed the pilot's small yellow plane crashed into the lake around 12:49 p.m.

It's unclear at this time if anyone else was on board the plane or what caused it to go down.

Auburndale Police Department is also responding to the scene.