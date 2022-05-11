16 challenged books to stay on Polk County shelves with parent opt-in system

In addition to the opt-in system, the superintendent is recommending some books be restricted to certain grade levels.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After a group called to have 16 books removed from Polk County Public Schools, most of them will be staying on library shelves — but not without some restrictions.

The district began its review process of the books after a group called County Citizens Defending Freedom USA said they contained inappropriate material for minors. The process, which spanned multiple months, enlisted two committees of parents, teachers, students and librarians who read each of the books to decide for which grade levels they were appropriate.

The committees completed their review on Tuesday, with the school district's superintendent recommending that all the books be retained, but some be restricted to certain grade levels.

But, the 16 books will not be returned to school libraries just yet.

PCPS will also create an opt-in and opt-out system that will allow parents to choose which books their children may have access to. The reviewed books will stay off the shelves until the system is finalized in the summer and take effect starting the 2022-2023 school year.

County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF), the conservative political group that made the original complaint, posted its response to the superintendent's recommendations on Facebook.

The statement said CCDF would "pursue legal action" if the opt-in/opt-out system "does not protect the children in Polk County Public Schools or follow Florida statutes regarding the protection of minors from obscene and harmful materials."

The review comes at a time when The Florida Department of Education reinstated 17 math books to the state's adoption list following the removal of what it calls "woke content."

The superintendent's recommendations for the 16 books under review: