POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Rabies is active in Polk County.
That’s the warning from the Florida Department of Health, which is extending an alert and expanding its borders.
The rabies alert was originally issued on Nov. 18 for the Bartow and Loughman then extended on Dec. 18 to the Lakeland Highlands area.
Now, the alert will stretch for another 60 days.
The boundaries now include:
- North – W. Bella Vista Street
- South/East – Interstate 4
- West – Walker Rd./Swindell Rd.
The health department says people should never try to feed or adopt wild animals because it’s just not worth the risk.
Rabies affects the nervous system, and it can be deadly.
The health department is urging the following preventive measures:
- All pets and livestock should be vaccinated and kept away from wild animals.
- Keep pets on leashes and make sure property is secured
- Spay or neuter pets to control feral populations
- Do not handle, feed or attract wildlife by leaving trash cans uncovered
- Never bring wild animals into your home
- Teach children to avoid wildlife, even if the animal seems friendly
And raccoons aren’t the only concern.
Bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes can all contract rabies.
If a person or pet is exposed to a wild animal that’s acting strangely in Polk County, call the health department at (863) 519-8300.
In Hillsborough County, the number is (813) 307-8059
