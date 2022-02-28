Polk County to spend $1.2M to recruit more EMTs and paramedics, but there's a catch

The department, like others, has been shorthanded due to competition, resignations, and COVID.

BARTOW, Fla. — Competition to recruit paramedics and EMS workers has been fierce over the last year or so. Lots of workers have been dropping out because of COVID. Others have left the profession entirely for more competitive pay.

So now, Polk County is putting its money where its mouth is.

County leaders will soon offer thousands of dollars in bonuses to paramedics who sign-up, help train EMS recruits to become paramedics and bring in a full-time worker to enhance recruitment.

“We need to get more aggressive,” said Polk Fire Recuse Chief Robert Weech. “And we need to take things seriously.”

Chief Weech says the department has to be more competitive when it comes to hiring EMTs and paramedics.

So, he’s come up with a $1.2 million recruitment plan which he shared last week with Polk Commissioners.

“The hiring pool, especially for paramedics, is quite thin. There’s a lot of agencies in this area experiencing the same things that we are,” said Weech. “And we decided to take an aggressive approach to solving some of these challenges.”

To make Polk County a more attractive, competitive place to work, Chief Weech’s plan includes an $8,000 sign-on bonus for newly hired paramedics and a $2,000 a month stipend for 11 months so that newly hired EMTs can attend paramedic school. The plan also creates a full-time position focused on recruitment.

“We’re going to approach all of the graduating EMTs over at Polk State College and some of the other colleges and see if we can persuade them to join Polk County Fire Rescue,” said Weech.

The county says EMS workers racked up nearly 90,000 hours of forced overtime last year, leaving many exhausted and disgruntled as the county worked to maintain safety and service.

“Our folks are tired,” said Chief Weech. “There are times where they’d rather - they choose to go home. We recognize that but we’ve got a level of service here in Polk County fire rescue and Polk County community that they deserve and we’re working hard to make sure they have it.”

Taxpayers say $1.2 million is a lot of money for bonuses, but recognize that’s the reality of the current job market.

“I definitely think we need to be more competitive,” said Polk resident Tonia Emmett. “We need to bring in the cream of the crop. Not the bottom of the barrel.”

Tony Mahoney, who also lives in Polk agreed.

“I think that’s money well spent. Florida pays traditionally low compared to where I lived up north,” said Mahoney. “It’s got to be necessary to get the qualified people.”

Polk County commissioners are also on board. They unanimously approved the chief’s recruitment plan.

Still, they aren’t willing to just throw money at recruits only to see them take that training elsewhere. So, the newly hired employees must commit to working in Polk County for four years or pay the stipend and bonus money back.

Polk County’s firefighter union says while it also supports the chief’s plan, they’d also like to see the county address pay increases for those already doing the job.

Polk Fire Rescue says it saw nearly 80 employees resign since the beginning of last year.