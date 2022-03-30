Polk County recycling collection to resume April 4

Some customers in Polk County have been without recycling services for a month.

BARTOW, Fla. — Here's some good news if you live in Polk County. After a one-month hiatus, recycling collection is set to resume on April 4 in the western part of Polk County, according to officials.

In a news release, county leaders say customers serviced by FCC Environmental Services will begin to see an every-other-week recycling collection.

FCC and county leaders agreed to pause recycling collection for one month to allow the company to focus on solid waste collection in the area.

The company hadn't been able to keep up with its contracted collection schedule due to worker shortages and other challenges that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county.

Polk County customers who are serviced by FCC will get letters this week notifying them when their recycling collection will happen — either during Week A or Week B.

Households assigned to Week A will have recycling collected starting on April 4. Those in Week B will see recycling pick-up resuming starting April 11.

From there, collections will happen every other week.

“This is the next step in working through our emergency plan to get waste collection back on track for our customers,” County Manager Bill Beasley said in a statement. “We expect that by alternating recycling collection weeks, FCC will be able to maintain their household waste collection service.”

If you're looking for the most accurate information regarding trash collection, starting March 31 you can enter your street address using this portal.

The county says bulk waste for FCC collection should be put at the curb on your garbage collection day until further notice. And, leaders say the current two-item per week police is still in effect. Yard waste collection is unchanged.