Polk County will take applications for piece of $17 million in rent and utility payment assistance

Eligible people living in the county can apply for help beginning June 1.

BARTOW, Fla — For people living in Polk County and struggling to pay rent, help is on the way.

The Board of County Commissioners has set aside $17 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to form a county support initiative. It's called the Polk County Rental and Utilities Assistance program.

In June, local leaders will start taking applications from people who live there and have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says the funds can be used for up to $12,000 in payments directly to landlords, property managers and utility companies on behalf of "qualifying Polk County residents."

“Applicants must be delinquent on rent or utilities at the time of their application,” Tamara West, Polk County’s housing and neighborhood development manager, wrote in a statement.

According to West, an online portal will begin accepting applications on June 1, and a call center will open at 8 a.m. that day. The county says the funding is available on a first-come, first serve basis until the money runs out.

Click here for information on income restrictions, necessary paperwork and eligibility.