Polk County now taking applications for piece of $17 million in rent and utility payment assistance

The program is meant to help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — There is help for people in Polk County who are struggling to pay rent.

The Board of County Commissioners has set aside $17 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to form a county support initiative. It's called the Polk County Rental and Utilities Assistance program and it started accepting applications on June 1.

The program is meant to help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says the funds can be used for up to $12,000 in payments directly to landlords, property managers and utility companies on behalf of "qualifying Polk County residents."

“Applicants must be delinquent on rent or utilities at the time of their application,” Tamara West, Polk County’s housing and neighborhood development manager, wrote in a statement.

A call center will be operating from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on June 1 and from June 2 on will operate from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

You can find information on income restrictions, necessary paperwork and eligibility here.