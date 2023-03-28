Polk County agencies mourn loss of retired K-9 Halas

The K-9 deputy joined Polk County Sheriff's Office in 2011 and moved on to Haines City Police Depatment in 2018.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A retired K-9 who served with both Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Haines City Police Department died this week, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced.

K-9 Halas suffered from cancer in his final days, the agency says. He was 12 years old. The K-9 deputy served for many years dating back to 2011 when he joined the Polk County Sheriff's Office in 2011 when he was an 11-month-old pup. He was partnered with Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Davis until she received a promotion to lieutenant in 2015 and then became Deputy Sheriff Robert Bryant's partner.

When Bryant made the move to Haines City Police Department in 2018, K-9 Halas went along with him, continuing to serve until he retired in 2020.

The German Shepherd was a dual-purpose K-9 working in narcotics detection and apprehension, the sheriff's office said. He was also "a phenomenal tracking machine," they added.