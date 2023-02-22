Polk deputies: 70-year-old bus aide arrested after grabbing student, causing his 'head to snap backward'

The arrest affidavit said the woman grabbed the boy by his jacket and lifted him off his seat, causing his "head to snap backwards."

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A Polk County Schools bus aid was arrested and charged with child abuse for "rough handling" a 7-year-old student, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Deputies said their investigation started on Feb. 17 after the child's mother filed a complaint against 70-year-old Christine Barnes after school hours.

According to the agency, the "rough handling" happened earlier that day on an Exceptional Student Education bus that was parked at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof.

The arrest affidavit said in part that Barnes "grabbed [the boy] by the front of his jacket near his throat, lifting him off the seat causing [the boy's] head to snap backward."

Barnes then reportedly "forcefully put [the boy] into an open seat on the other side of the aisle."

When Barnes was interviewed by detectives, the sheriff's office said she told them she had "lost her temper" with the boy and "felt her actions were harsh." The news release also stated Barnes told detectives she was feeling "overwhelmed."

“Fortunately, the little boy only received a small scratch on his cheek from this incident," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "If you’re a school bus aide, your job is to keep children safe on the bus. You’re also in a position of being a role model — losing your temper with a child is not setting a good example.”

Barnes was arrested Tuesday and charged with abusing a child without bodily harm.