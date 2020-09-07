Task force close to presenting school reopening plan for Polk County Public Schools

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — July 14.
That is the day the Polk County Public Schools' reopening task force will present its plan to the school board.
On Wednesday, the task force heard from medical experts on safety measures that could help limit the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.
The task force is still in the process of finalizing its recommendations for the reopening of schools in 2020-2021 and distance learning.
During the most recent meeting, task force members spoke to Dr. Adriana Cadilla and Dr. Kenneth Alexander, two pediatric infectious disease specialists at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, and Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. Dr. Jackson is also a member of the task force.
The doctors talked about the effectiveness of wearing face coverings, how to conduct temperature screenings and strategies for social distancing on campus.
You can watch the meeting below or by clicking here.
